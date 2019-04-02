ARTS at King Street Station grand opening

On March 23, ARTS at King Street Station, a 7,500-square-foot new community-oriented cultural space dedicated to local art and artists that also houses the staff of the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, held its weekend grand opening party that showcased its new digs on the top floor of King Street Station, which is owned by the City of Seattle. Hundreds of guests flooded into the International District to see the new space.

Currently, ARTS at King Street Station showcases nearly 300 pieces of work by indigenous artists of all ages. The exhibit is called yəhaw̓ and will be on display through Aug. 3.