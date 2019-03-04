USA Gymnastics names Leung new CEO, president

Li Li Leung was named as the new president and CEO of U.S.A. Gymnastics in February. The organization has struggled since revelations that its long-time team doctor, Larry Nassar, had sexually abused hundreds of girls and young women for decades. Leung says her first priority will be to reach an equitable resolution of the lawsuits filed by Nassar’s victims and to address U.S.A. Gymnastics’ relationship with the United States Olympic Committee.

Leung is a former gymnast — she competed in the Junior Pan Am Games and for the University of Michigan in the NCAA Championships.