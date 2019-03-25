Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the members of the Seattle Census Task Force on March 8. The task force is a coalition of elected officials and community leaders who are organizing Seattle’s preparations for the 2020 Census.

Task force members include Michael Byun of Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Cherry Cayabyab of the Washington Census Alliance, Rich Stolz of OneAmerica, Dr. Shouan Pan of Seattle Colleges, and Velma Veloria of Coalition of Immigrants, Refugees, and Communities of Color.

They will advise Durkan on policy and outreach to historically undercounted communities.

Immigrants account for more than 18 percent of the City of Seattle’s population.