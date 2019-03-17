Portland purse snatchers target elderly Asian women

PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of purse-snatchings in recent months appear to have targeted elderly Asian women in Portland’s Jade District, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon said on March 1 that the Portland Police Bureau had received at least a dozen reports of pedestrian thefts and robberies since early December. At least two of those women were hurt during the robberies.

Rosaline Hui, the editor of the Portland Chinese Times, worried that there may have been more robberies that have gone unreported due to a language barrier. She said the rash of robberies has made women afraid to go out alone.