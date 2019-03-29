PICTORIAL: The Wing celebrates the many faces of Americana, raises record-breaking $580K

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience (the Wing) had its 2019 dinner and auction, Faces of Americana, on March 23. The program featured keynote speaker Monyee Chau, a visual artist who tells stories that heals, breaks down stereotypes, and uplifts communities of color.

Funds raised at this dinner will support the Wing’s multiple youth programs, which foster leadership through mentorship and the arts.

More than people attended the event and $580,000 was raised.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LIU/NWAW