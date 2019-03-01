PICTORIAL: Port of Seattle’s 10th anniversary — Champions of Diversity & Inclusion

Northwest Asian Weekly

The Office of Social Responsibility OSR of the Port of Seattle celebrated its 10th anniversary at its headquarter on Feb. 19. Port Commissioners Stephanie Bowman, Peter Steinbrueck, Fred Felleman and Executive Director Stephen Mentruck were present. Over 60 guests attended.

Founded by former Port CEO Tay Yoshitani, OSR works to promote social impact, recommend policy, develop internal and external socially responsible strategies, and ensure that Port activities are conducted within a framework of equity, inclusion, and equal access for all.

The Port will also create a new position, Senior Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, to oversee the Port’s overall diversity program. More than 140 people applied.

Photos by Assunta Ng

From left: Port executive director Stephen Metruck, Commissioner Fred Felleman and Commissioner Board President Stephanie Bowman, Luis Navarro and Tay Yoshitani (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Former Port CEO Tay Yoshitani (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Luis Navarro, director of the Office of Social Responsibility (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Luis Navarro, Charlene Jones and Peter Steinbrueck (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Port manager Maria Kurose and director Mian Rice (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Charlene Jones and Felicity Wang (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Photo by Assunta Ng

Photo by Assunta Ng

Photo by Assunta Ng

