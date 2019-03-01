PICTORIAL: Port of Seattle’s 10th anniversary — Champions of Diversity & Inclusion

The Office of Social Responsibility OSR of the Port of Seattle celebrated its 10th anniversary at its headquarter on Feb. 19. Port Commissioners Stephanie Bowman, Peter Steinbrueck, Fred Felleman and Executive Director Stephen Mentruck were present. Over 60 guests attended.

Founded by former Port CEO Tay Yoshitani, OSR works to promote social impact, recommend policy, develop internal and external socially responsible strategies, and ensure that Port activities are conducted within a framework of equity, inclusion, and equal access for all.

The Port will also create a new position, Senior Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, to oversee the Port’s overall diversity program. More than 140 people applied.

Photos by Assunta Ng