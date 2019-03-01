New Ruth Woo internship

By Staff

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Feb. 27 the creation of a new Office of the Mayor internship to honor Seattle civil rights hero and leader Ruth Woo. The Ruth Woo Intern will work with the Mayor’s Policy Team to continue Durkan’s commitment to the Race and Social Justice Initiative, and will apply an equity lens to policy issues in the spirit of “Auntie Ruth.”

“With this internship, we are honoring Ruth’s legacy by creating opportunity for people that Ruth always believed in so much, our young leaders,” Durkan said.

Dolores Sibonga, the first Filipina American lawyer in Washington state, and the first woman of color to serve on the Seattle City Council, said, “If you’re a young person who believes in Ruth’s commitment to equality for all, I urge you to apply for this internship.”

To apply, go to http://bit.ly/2tCwaab.