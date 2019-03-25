New CACA president

At the Feb.28 meeting of Seattle’s Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.), new officers were elected and Cathy Chen Lee was named the president.

Lee joined the Seattle Lodge in 2014 to help with the National C.A.C.A. convention hosted here in 2015. She now serves on the National C.A.C.A. Board and sits on the Communications and Membership committees.

Lee moved to the United States from Taiwan when she was a year old. She was raised in Seattle, and graduated from the University of Washington. After college, Lee worked in California, lived in Singapore and Tianjin before returning after 15 years to the Pacific Northwest, and currently works at Boeing.