Arrivé opens

Arrivé — a 440-foot, 41-story skyscraper in the Belltown — celebrated its opening on Feb. 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Former Governor Gary Locke were among the guests at the ceremony.

Located on 2116 4th Avenue, the more than $200 million project consists of 342 apartments and a 142-room hotel. 85 percent of the funding came from China-based Binjiang Real Estate Group, one of the developers.

The other developer is Las Vegas, Nevada-based The Molasky Group of Companies.

The tower was completed in February 2019.