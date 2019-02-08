Weather forces a change in ID Lunar New Year celebration

By Staff

Image by Stacy Nguyen

SEATTLE — The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced on Feb. 6 that it is changing the date for its annual Lunar New Year Celebration from Saturday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to inclement weather in the Seattle area.

Snow was forecasted for Friday, Feb. 8 and all day on Feb. 9, the original event date, with freezing temperatures overnight. In an effort to ensure safety, the event will be postponed to the first weekend in March.

The event is anticipated to keep its programing to the same as the original date.

Starting at 11 a.m., the neighborhood will blossom with families, foodies, and visitors enjoying the tastes and sounds of authentic Asian cuisine and cultural entertainment in the newly expanded Hing Hay Park. There will also be lion dances, rhythmical Japanese Taiko drumming, and Chinese martial arts demonstrations.

Other highlights:

10th Annual Lunar New Year $3 Food Walk, featuring over 45 international restaurants.

10th Annual Children and Adult’s Parade & Costume Contest, presented by Northwest Asian Weekly.

Dragonfly Farms will have a parade of mini pigs on the main stage.