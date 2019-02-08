Washington State House adopts Lunar New Year resolution

By Staff

Rep. My-Linh Thai

OLYMPIA — For the first time in its history, the Washington State House has adopted a resolution in recognition of the Lunar New Year.

The resolution was brought forward by Rep. My-Linh Thai, who made history last month when she became the first refugee serving in the legislature.

“This is about bringing people together,” Thai said. “We now have the most diverse legislative body in our state’s history, and it’s an opportunity to celebrate the things that connect us, and to share our cultures and traditions with all Washingtonians. This state and this country welcomed me warmly, helping me to integrate and realize my potential. With this resolution, I’m expressing my deep gratitude and giving back by sharing something that is special to me personally, and to the Asian community.”

According to Washington State’s Office of Financial Management, Asians make up the largest minority racial group in the state, with 8.8 percent of Washington’s population as of 2018. Thai said taking the formal step of adopting the Lunar New Year resolution recognizes the many contributions of Asians in Washington.