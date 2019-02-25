Van running for Renton City Council

Kim-Khanh Van, an attorney and married mother of two, is running for a Renton City Council seat.

A refugee from Vietnam, Van said she is running “because I want to make every one of our neighborhoods safe — it’s unacceptable that we now live in one of the top 10 most unsafe places in the state.”

Van graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law. She worked for a Seattle law firm as an associate attorney and partner before starting her own firm, KKV LAW/Law Office of Kim-Khanh T. Van, PLLC.

Van is currently a member of the Washington State Bar Association and she volunteers her time as a pro bono attorney for the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project and King County Bar Association.

In her spare time, Van enjoys attending services at Cao Dai Temples, cultural festivals, fundraising for nonprofits, and hiking and attending sporting events with her family.