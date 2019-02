A family joined in the celebration. Photos by George/NWAW

On Feb. 2, more than 100 people gathered at the south entrance to the new 99 tunnel for the opening ceremony.

State Sen. Steve Hobbs. Photo by Assunta/ NWAW

Commuters opened the three-day festivities with an 8K race that took participants through the new four-lane tunnel and over the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The celebration marked the end of three weeks of a commuting nightmare, after transportation officials closed the viaduct to realign the highway into the new tunnel.

. Ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photos by George/NWAW