Special election ballots

The King County Elections Office said it mailed out ballots on Jan. 23, to about 560,000 registered voters for the Feb. 12 special election. The department estimates a 34 percent voter turnout rate.

This special election includes propositions from the Seattle and Renton public school districts.

“We had record-breaking voter turnout in November, but local elections matter, too,” said Julie Wise, Director of King County Elections. “This special election will have a direct impact on our communities, so it’s important to vote and return your ballot early.”

Ballots include pre-paid postage so you don’t need a stamp to return your ballots through the mail.