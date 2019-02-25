Shin Lim wins America’s Got Talent

Shin Lim, a Canadian American magician, earned the first-place trophy on the finale of the 2019 “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on Feb. 18

Lim was already ecstatic when he won the AGT title back in September 2018. Now, months later, his card tricks have once again led him to victory.

Filipino American singer Angelica Hale failed to advance to the Top 5.

“Well guys, I didn’t make it this time, but that’s ok! This was an amazingly fun run & I’m so happy to have made it this far!” the 11-year-old singer wrote in a tweet.