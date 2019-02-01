Ruth Woo Fellowship accepting applications

The office of Gov. Jay Inslee is recruiting individuals with a commitment to civil rights and equality for the Ruth Woo Fellowship.

This fellowship is a 10-week program beginning on June 3 or 17, 2019. It is named after the late Ruth Woo — a revered community mentor who dedicated her life to public service for historically disadvantaged populations and empowerment of the next generation of emerging leaders.

To be considered for this opportunity, students must submit all Leadership Academy application materials, including a letter of interest, resume, and short writing sample describing how they will bring a unique, diverse voice to the program and what they hope to gain from the experience.

Students should submit applications electronically (ofmhr@ofm.wa.gov) or by mail.

Applications must be received by Feb. 11.

For more information about this position, please email internships@gov.wa.gov.