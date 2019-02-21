Predictions and advice for the week of February 23–March 1, 2019

Rat — You usually have no problem being forthcoming, except when it comes to matters of the heart. When you do share how you feel, it leaves a lasting impact.

Ox — It is easy to get carried away when you are organizing a special celebration. Focus your energy on the areas that really matter.

Tiger — The path you have traveled isn’t necessarily the smoothest, but you have accomplished much in your chosen route.

Rabbit — Don’t let a small hiccup interrupt your progress. Put it behind you and go full steam ahead.

Dragon — A curious coincidence has piqued your interest in an area that you have largely ignored until now. Some sleuthing on your part could yield a surprising discovery.

Snake — Before you get too excited about a potential opportunity, try to look at it objectively. Don’t let your judgment be clouded by a sales pitch.

Horse — Does it seem like you have just scratched the surface and there is more to find out? It will take time, but your patience will be well worth it.

Goat — Go for the best quality that you can reasonably afford. You may actually save by not having to replace it as often.

Monkey — An unexpected windfall may not necessarily happen again any time soon. So enjoy a little now, but save the bulk for later.

Rooster — You are known for your generosity, but don’t allow others to take advantage of it. For the most part, the giving and receiving should be a two-way street.

Dog — Does it seem like you are just going through the motions? Plan something, even if it is small, to look forward to at the end of the week.

Pig — Are you trying to impress someone with your experience? If your time is limited, it would be a good idea to focus on the positive results.