Police catch woman burglarizing businesses in Chinatown/ID

A woman is in custody after she was located inside a Chinatown restaurant on Jan. 24.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer was checking on businesses in the Chinatown-International District (CID) that had experienced a recent series of burglaries. The officer noticed an open alley door to a restaurant in the 700 block of South King Street. It appeared that the glass pane in the door had been carefully removed from the door and propped up against the business wall.

Earlier in the shift, the officer had taken a burglary report for the business next door. In that case, too, the glass pane had been carefully removed from the door and it appeared that was how entry was made.

When the other officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman hiding behind a refrigerator in the kitchen.

She was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.