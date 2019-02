Snow pig photo by Claudine Toh

Record snowfall beautiful, but disruptive

Seattle’s metro area has already been hit by three snowstorms in February, making it the snowiest month in Seattle in more than 50 years. The snowiest month on record was January 1950 when the region received 57.2 inches.



Photo by George Liu/NWAW

Photo by George Liu/NWAW

Photo by George Liu/NWAW