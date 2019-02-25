Marcus Naylor swearing-in

Marcus Naylor was sworn in last month as a judge for King County’s Northeast District Court in Redmond.

Naylor started his public defense work at the Northwest Defenders Association as a licensed legal intern in 1992, before the agency was a part of King County. When he left King County in late December, he capped 27 years in public defense.

Naylor sees his new position as a continuation of what he has long done and always loved.

“I went into public defense as a way to touch people’s lives,” he said. “I see a judicial position as a way to continue to have an impact.”

Born in Seoul, South Korea, he was adopted at age 9 by William and Dorothy Naylor of Willmar, Minn.

Naylor is married and has two children.