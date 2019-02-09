Lunar New Year food: NW Asian Weekly staff favorite LNY munchies

Steamed lobster noodles

Loved by Edison

“Noodles for a long life. And who doesn’t love lobster?”null

Daikon radish cake

Loved by Becky

“Supposedly the Chinese word for radish is a homophone for good luck. My mother would steam pans after pans in her wok every Lunar New Year to give luck to our family and friends. She mixed in rice flour, seasoning, and poured the paste into a round pan. Before she put it into the wok, she smothered the mixture with Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms, and dried shrimp. Yum!”null

Long life dish

Loved by Ingrid

“A Hakka dish, it contains bamboo shoots with turnips and mustard greens, stewed.”

Banh chung

Loved by Stacy

“It’s a brick of carbs and fatty pork, wrapped in banana leaves. I love it because it’s very labor intensive to make, so my parents only make a finite number a year. Every brick is precious, so it is special to get more than one.”