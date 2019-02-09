Lunar New Year food: NW Asian Weekly staff favorite LNY munchies

Steamed lobster noodles
Loved by Edison
"Noodles for a long life. And who doesn't love lobster?"
Daikon radish cake
Loved by Becky
"Supposedly the Chinese word for radish is a homophone for good luck. My mother would steam pans after pans in her wok every Lunar New Year to give luck to our family and friends. She mixed in rice flour, seasoning, and poured the paste into a round pan. Before she put it into the wok, she smothered the mixture with Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms, and dried shrimp. Yum!"
Long life dish
Loved by Ingrid
“A Hakka dish, it contains bamboo shoots with turnips and mustard greens, stewed.”
Banh chung
Loved by Stacy
“It’s a brick of carbs and fatty pork, wrapped in banana leaves. I love it because it’s very labor intensive to make, so my parents only make a finite number a year. Every brick is precious, so it is special to get more than one.”
Pineapple Tarts
Loved by Ruth
“The pineapple in the tarts symbolizes prosperity. The word ‘pineapple’ sounds like ‘prosperity arrives’ in several Chinese dialects.”
Dumplings
Loved by Jessica
“Dumplings are my undisputed favorite food of the season — and all year! For me, and I’m sure for many people, dumplings represent togetherness and fun. I’m guessing there are very few holiday traditions that make so many mouths water.”
Pot cuisine
Loved by Little Wah
“Sea cucumber, scallops, abalone, mushrooms, prawns, chicken, roast pork, duck, turnip, and big bok choy. You can steam or stir fry these items. Layer them in a big clay pot and pour sauce on top.”
Buddha’s Delight
Loved by Xia
“Traditionally a vegetarian dish well-known in Chinese and Buddhist cuisine, with mushroom, fungi, and dried oysters.”
