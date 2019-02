Sea-Tac Airport got into the Lunar New Year spirit on Feb. 19 with a kickoff celebration.

The airport celebrated the forthcoming openings of Caffe D’arte and Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, both locally and Asian-owned concessionaires at the new North Satellite Modernization Project. It was followed by a performance by the Mak Fai Washington Kung Fu Club Lion Dance Team, and red envelopes were handed out to travelers.