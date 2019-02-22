Lawmakers seek permanent solution to the homeless crisis

A group of 11 Democratic lawmakers aims to address the rights of homeless people and their ability to survive in public.

Rep. Mia Gregerson, the primary sponsor of House Bill 1591, said she seeks to create a more permanent solution to the homeless crisis instead of quick-fix laws.

HB 1591 would prohibit a homeless person from being subject to civil or criminal penalties by law enforcement for having no reasonable alternative other than living in a public space. The bill would also permit the right to a reasonable expectation of privacy in one’s personal property.

“Chronically, homeless people are frequently burdened with civil infractions and criminal charges related to homelessness,” said Gregerson at a public hearing on Feb. 12.

“Research proves that it is far more expensive to criminalize homelessness than it is to pursue non-punitive alternatives, such as low-barrier shelters, permanent supportive housing, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.”