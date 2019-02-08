Kirkland and Bellevue students honored

Kobey Chew

On Feb. 5, Kobey Chew, 17, of Kirkland, and Mehr Grewal, 11, of Bellevue, were named Washington’s top two youth volunteers of 2019 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Mehr Grewal

As State Honorees, Kobey and Mehr each will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C. They will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia. During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2019.