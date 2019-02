Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi was just 5 years old when she and her family were forced from their home and into Camp Harmony, a Japanese internment camp, at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.

She shared her story in a recently published book called “True Tales of Puget Sound,” authored by Dorothy Wilhelm. In chapter 20, Fife: Return from Minidoka, Taniguchi recalls having to leave behind a brand new kitten, among other things, and life as an internee.