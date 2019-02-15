Indian ambassador dinner reception

Dash with Indian Ambassador & Consul General of India (SFO)

A dinner reception to welcome Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the new Indian Ambassador, took place on Feb. 7 at Shringla’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Shringla assumed charge as Ambassador to the United States on Jan. 9.

One-hundred-and-fifty people attended the reception, including Debadutta Dash, co-chair of the Washington State and India Trade Relation Action Committee (WASITRAC).

WASITRAC is a Seattle-based nonprofit advocacy group promoting bilateral trade relations between India and Washington state.

In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad. He is married and has one son.