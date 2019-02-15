Indian ambassador dinner reception

A dinner reception to welcome Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the new Indian Ambassador, took place on Feb. 7 at Shringla’s residence in Washington, D.C.
Shringla assumed charge as Ambassador to the United States on Jan. 9.
One-hundred-and-fifty people attended the reception, including Debadutta Dash, co-chair of the Washington State and India Trade Relation Action Committee (WASITRAC).
WASITRAC is a Seattle-based nonprofit advocacy group promoting bilateral trade relations between India and Washington state.
In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad. He is married and has one son.
