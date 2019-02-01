Filipino American leadership retreat

NaFFAA’s leadership development retreat participants



Young Filipino American professionals from 15 cities, representing 16 universities and colleges, were in Seattle on Jan. 26 for the annual National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) Empowering Pilipino Youth through Collaboration (EPYC) leadership development retreat.

As part of the program, participants met with Microsoft tech workers and leaders from the Filipino Community Center.

They participated in a Filipino labor and activism tour of the Chinatown-International District, led by local Filipino American advocate and self-described community historian Joaquin Uy. During the tour, attendees learned more about Seattle’s significant role in Filipino American history and they reflected on how that history connects to their lived experiences.