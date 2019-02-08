Community Calendar: February 9 – February 15, 2019

FEBRUARY
FEB 7
Pig Out with CSA: Lunar New Year Fundraiser
Red Square at UW
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kin On’s Chinese New Year Mahjong Night
Kin On,
4416 S. Brandon St., Seattle
6:45-9 p.m.
Seminar “How to Manage a Real Estate Downturn”
Bellevue City Hall, Room 1E-108, 450 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue
7-9 p.m.
seattlechinesechamber.org
FIUTS CulturalFest International Expo
Husky Union Building, 4001 E. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 2019 CID Kickoff
Hing Hay Coworks,
409B Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
4-6 p.m.
Irene Kubota’s “My Corner of the World” artist reception
Bryan Ohno Gallery, Seattle
6-8p.m.
FEB 7-17
“140 lbs. — How beauty killed my mother” by Susan Lieu
Theatre Off Jackson,
409 7th Ave. S., Seattle
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets at https://theatreoffjackson.org/event/4778/140-lbs
FEB 8
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lunar New Year Event At Muckleshoot Casino
Muckleshoot Casino
FEB 9
21st Annual Asia Pacific New Year
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
AAJA Seattle Lunar New Year Banquet 2019
House of Hong Restaurant, 409 8th Ave. S., Seattle
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Bellevue Square
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear
Lunar New Year Celebration, “Year of the Pig”
Hing Hay Park,
423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
52nd Annual Lunar New Year Gala
University of Washington
5:30-9:30 p.m.
NWAW & SCP presents 10th Annual Lunar New Year Costume Contest
Two contests to enter: Pig Mask and Costume Contest
Northwest Asian Weekly office, 412 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.
Contests for everyone. No age limit.
Register online: nwasianweekly.com/events
206-223-5559
Chibi Chibi Con 2019
The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia
12 p.m.
FEB 13
Samuel Sinyangwe: Using Data to Advance Racial Justice
UW Graduate School Public Lectures,
4069 Spokane Lane, Seattle
7:30-8:30 p.m.
FEB 14
Ella Mai
Showbox SoDo,
1700 1st Ave. S., Seattle
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Tickets at goo.gl/vhn5vz
FEB 17
The Friends of Asian Art Association presents The Chinese Language Da Vinci Code
Greenlake Public Library,
7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle
2-4 p.m.
$10-$15
friendsofasianart.org
Annual Day of Remembrance Taiko Fundraiser 2019
Seattle University, Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave., Seattle
1-4 p.m.
$10-$20
brownpapertickets.com/event/3905798
FEB 21
Celebrate 2019 Year of the Boar
China Harbor Restaurant, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle
5:30 p.m.
$65
seattlechinesechamber.org
FEB 21-24
Seattle Asian American Film Festival
Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum
For time, info, and tickets, go to seattleaaff.org
FEB 23
“For the Sake of the Children,” film screening
Nisei Veterans Hall,
1212 South King St., Seattle
2 p.m.
sktaiko1@mac.com,
206-919-1465
MARCH
MARCH 2
THROUGH March 2
Irene Kubota’s “My Corner of the World” artist reception
Bryan Ohno Gallery, Seattle
6-8p.m.
MARCH 14-17
Emerald City Comic Con 2019
Emerald City Comic Con,
800 Convention Place, Seattle
emeraldcitycomiccon.com
10 a.m.-7p.m.
MARCH 16
THROUGH MARCH 16
Free class to help prepare for the U.S. citizenship test
Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave. Level 4, Seattle
2-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Saturdays
spl.org
