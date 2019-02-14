Northwest Asian Weekly

Community Calendar: February 16 – February 22, 2019

FEBRUARY

FEB 14

Ella Mai
Showbox SoDo,
1700 1st Ave. S., Seattle
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Tickets at goo.gl/vhn5vz

THRU FEB 17

“140 lbs. — How beauty killed my mother” by Susan Lieu
Theatre Off Jackson,
409 7th Ave. S., Seattle
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets at https://theatreoffjackson.org/event/4778/140-lbs

FEB 17

CSA UW Lunar New Year Gala
Kane Hall
1410 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle, Washington 98105
5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

TAP-Sea: TAPpy Hour
Starbucks Reserve SODO
2401 Utah Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134-1421, United States
6 PM – 9 PM

The Friends of Asian Art Association presents The Chinese Language Da Vinci Code
Greenlake Public Library,
7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle
2-4 p.m.
$10-$15
friendsofasianart.org

Annual Day of Remembrance Taiko Fundraiser 2019
Seattle University, Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave., Seattle
1-4 p.m.
$10-$20
brownpapertickets.com/event/3905798

FEB 21

Celebrate 2019 Year of the Boar
China Harbor Restaurant, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle
5:30 p.m.
$65
seattlechinesechamber.org

FEB 21-24

Seattle Asian American Film Festival
Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum
For time, info, and tickets, go to seattleaaff.org

FEB 23

21st Annual Asia Pacific New Year
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“For the Sake of the Children,” film screening
Nisei Veterans Hall,
1212 South King St., Seattle
2 p.m.
sktaiko1@mac.com,
206-919-1465

MARCH

THRU MARCH 2

Irene Kubota’s “My Corner of the World” artist reception
Bryan Ohno Gallery, Seattle
6-8p.m.

MARCH 2

NWAW & SCP presents 10th Annual Lunar New Year Costume Contest
Two contests to enter: Pig Mask and Costume Contest
Northwest Asian Weekly office, 412 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.
Contests for everyone.
No age limit.
Register online: nwasianweekly.com/events
206-223-5559

CIDBIA Lunar New Year Celebration and Food walk
Seattle’s Chinatown/International District
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free admission

Lunar New Year celebration
Bellevue Square
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear

MARCH 14-17

Emerald City Comic Con 2019
Emerald City Comic Con,
800 Convention Place, Seattle
emeraldcitycomiccon.com
10 a.m.-7 p.m.

THRU MARCH 16

Free class to help prepare for the U.S. citizenship test
Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave. Level 4, Seattle
2-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Saturdays
spl.org

THRU MARCH 24

Zen Class Meditation & Buddhism
Buddha Jewel Monastery, 17418 8th Ave. N.E., Shoreline
Fridays, 7-9 p.m.
Free guided meditation
buddhajewel.org
206-721-9921

APRIL

APRIL 19

Mirai – Saturday Morning Cartoons
Uptown Cinemas, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
siff.net

Timeless Taiwan: Train to Formosa
Husky Union Building, 4001 E. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle
3-8 p.m.

MARCH 19-20

Sakura-Con 2019
Washington State Convention Center, Seattle
$70–$80
sakuracon.org

MARCH 20

JCCCW’s Tomodachi Gala
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, Renton
5 p.m.
info8sea2fuk@yahoo.com

My Hero Academia Photoshoot
Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle
1-3 p.m.

