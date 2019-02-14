Community Calendar: February 16 – February 22, 2019

FEBRUARY

FEB 14

Ella Mai

Showbox SoDo,

1700 1st Ave. S., Seattle

9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Tickets at goo.gl/vhn5vz

THRU FEB 17

“140 lbs. — How beauty killed my mother” by Susan Lieu

Theatre Off Jackson,

409 7th Ave. S., Seattle

7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets at https://theatreoffjackson.org/event/4778/140-lbs



FEB 17

CSA UW Lunar New Year Gala

Kane Hall

1410 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle, Washington 98105

5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

TAP-Sea: TAPpy Hour

Starbucks Reserve SODO

2401 Utah Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134-1421, United States

6 PM – 9 PM

The Friends of Asian Art Association presents The Chinese Language Da Vinci Code

Greenlake Public Library,

7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle

2-4 p.m.

$10-$15

friendsofasianart.org

Annual Day of Remembrance Taiko Fundraiser 2019

Seattle University, Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave., Seattle

1-4 p.m.

$10-$20

brownpapertickets.com/event/3905798

FEB 21

Celebrate 2019 Year of the Boar

China Harbor Restaurant, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle

5:30 p.m.

$65

seattlechinesechamber.org

FEB 21-24

Seattle Asian American Film Festival

Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum

For time, info, and tickets, go to seattleaaff.org

FEB 23

21st Annual Asia Pacific New Year

Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“For the Sake of the Children,” film screening

Nisei Veterans Hall,

1212 South King St., Seattle

2 p.m.

sktaiko1@mac.com,

206-919-1465

MARCH

THRU MARCH 2

Irene Kubota’s “My Corner of the World” artist reception

Bryan Ohno Gallery, Seattle

6-8p.m.