Community Calendar: February 16 – February 22, 2019

FEBRUARY
FEB 14
Ella Mai
Showbox SoDo,
1700 1st Ave. S., Seattle
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Tickets at goo.gl/vhn5vz
THRU FEB 17
“140 lbs. — How beauty killed my mother” by Susan Lieu
Theatre Off Jackson,
409 7th Ave. S., Seattle
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets at https://theatreoffjackson.org/event/4778/140-lbs
FEB 17
CSA UW Lunar New Year Gala
Kane Hall
1410 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle, Washington 98105
5:30 PM – 9:30 PM
TAP-Sea: TAPpy Hour
Starbucks Reserve SODO
2401 Utah Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134-1421, United States
6 PM – 9 PM
The Friends of Asian Art Association presents The Chinese Language Da Vinci Code
Greenlake Public Library,
7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle
2-4 p.m.
$10-$15
friendsofasianart.org
Annual Day of Remembrance Taiko Fundraiser 2019
Seattle University, Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave., Seattle
1-4 p.m.
$10-$20
brownpapertickets.com/event/3905798
FEB 21
Celebrate 2019 Year of the Boar
China Harbor Restaurant, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle
5:30 p.m.
$65
seattlechinesechamber.org
FEB 21-24
Seattle Asian American Film Festival
Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum
For time, info, and tickets, go to seattleaaff.org
FEB 23
21st Annual Asia Pacific New Year
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“For the Sake of the Children,” film screening
Nisei Veterans Hall,
1212 South King St., Seattle
2 p.m.
sktaiko1@mac.com,
206-919-1465
MARCH
THRU MARCH 2
Irene Kubota’s “My Corner of the World” artist reception
Bryan Ohno Gallery, Seattle
6-8p.m.
MARCH 2
NWAW & SCP presents 10th Annual Lunar New Year Costume Contest
Two contests to enter: Pig Mask and Costume Contest
Northwest Asian Weekly office, 412 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.
Contests for everyone.
No age limit.
Register online: nwasianweekly.com/events
206-223-5559
CIDBIA Lunar New Year Celebration and Food walk
Seattle’s Chinatown/International District
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free admission
Lunar New Year celebration
Bellevue Square
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear
MARCH 14-17
Emerald City Comic Con 2019
Emerald City Comic Con,
800 Convention Place, Seattle
emeraldcitycomiccon.com
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
THRU MARCH 16
Free class to help prepare for the U.S. citizenship test
Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave. Level 4, Seattle
2-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Saturdays
spl.org
THRU MARCH 24
Zen Class Meditation & Buddhism
Buddha Jewel Monastery, 17418 8th Ave. N.E., Shoreline
Fridays, 7-9 p.m.
Free guided meditation
buddhajewel.org
206-721-9921
APRIL
APRIL 19
Mirai – Saturday Morning Cartoons
Uptown Cinemas, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
siff.net
Timeless Taiwan: Train to Formosa
Husky Union Building, 4001 E. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle
3-8 p.m.
MARCH 19-20
Sakura-Con 2019
Washington State Convention Center, Seattle
$70–$80
sakuracon.org
MARCH 20
JCCCW’s Tomodachi Gala
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, Renton
5 p.m.
info8sea2fuk@yahoo.com
My Hero Academia Photoshoot
Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle
1-3 p.m.
