Astrological Predictions and advice for the week of February 9 – February 15, 2019

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat — Are you searching for a way to show a loved one just how much you care? The best gift can be as simple as sharing your time with them.

Ox — Intimidated by the thought of leaving the familiar for something new? The potential rewards should be well worth the risk.

Tiger — You have a tendency to come on quite strong at times. A measured approach may actually be much more effective in certain situations.

Rabbit — A puzzle is as intriguing to you as it is irresistible. As you put it all together, a surprising picture could emerge.

Dragon — No one would ever accuse you of being afraid to speak your mind. That said, some restraint might be beneficial in an upcoming meeting.

Snake — Although you are excited to be making substantial headway, don’t get too ahead of yourself. To win this race, you will need to focus and make steady progress.

Horse — All the signs point one way, but you want to go in another. Your intuition has guided you well before and should be listened to now.

Goat — Going back to an interest that you had a while ago may be easier said than done. Much has changed in the intervening time.

Monkey — A moment of clarity has helped you figure out what is truly important. That should help you decide what is worthy of your attention.

Rooster — Rather than following a set recipe, your improvisation could yield an unexpectedly delightful result.

Dog — If you don’t believe it yourself, then convincing someone else could be a tall order. Perhaps your energy might be better directed elsewhere.

Pig — Have you grown close to an unlikely companion? When you look beyond your differences, you will see that you actually share much in common.

What’s your animal sign?



Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 | Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 | Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 | Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 | Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 | Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 | Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 | Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 | Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 | Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 | Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 | Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.