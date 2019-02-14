Astrological Predictions and advice for the week of February 16 – February 22, 2019

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat — Does it feel like you are swimming upstream? As the week progresses, the flow should go more in your favor.

Ox — If you aren’t being heard, it may be time to turn up the volume. Show those around you that you mean business.

Tiger — Your sense of adventure beckons you, but don’t abandon good sense or caution in the process of pursuing your quest.

Rabbit — A lot of information is getting thrown at you, but soon you should be able to sift through to find what is important.

Dragon — With an abundant number of choices before you, it can be difficult to choose just one. Pick with your heart.

Snake — When family or friends are concerned, mixing money matters could get a bit murky. Proceed with caution if it is unavoidable.

Horse — Listen to all the instructions before you jump in. Doing so beforehand could prevent you from missing a crucial detail.

Goat — A tempting offer is worth considering, but be skeptical if it sounds too good to be true. There could be a catch that is not immediately clear.

Monkey — Although you normally prefer the comforts of home, a change of scenery for a short time might actually be quite refreshing.

Rooster — Following your passion shouldn’t come at the expense of all else. It would be prudent to have a backup plan just in case things don’t work out the way you planned.

Dog — Even though you often put the needs of others ahead of your own, you should take care to make yourself a priority.

Pig — Don’t underestimate the power of humor in a tense situation. It can help to alleviate some of the strain so that progress can be made.

What’s your animal sign?



Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 | Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 | Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 | Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 | Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 | Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 | Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 | Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 | Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 | Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 | Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 | Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.