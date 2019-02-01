Right to left: Gary Locke, Faith Pettis and Doris Koo

Former Governor Gary Locke is among the two dozen members of the newly formed Affordable Middle-Income Housing Advisory Council. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the establishment of the Advisory Council on Jan. 28.

Its role is to identify investment strategies and related tools to help close existing market gaps and attract significant capital investment to create more for-rent and for-sale homes that are affordable to Seattle’s middle-income wage earners.

Also on the council are Faith Pettis of Pacifica Law Group and Doris Koo of Yesler Community Collaborative.