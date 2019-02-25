40th anniversary of NBA championship

Surviving members of the 1978-79 SuperSonics returned to Seattle for a 40th year anniversary reunion of their NBA championship. Former Governor Gary Locke welcomed the team at Chihuly Gardens on Feb. 7, at an event emceed by Mimi Gan.

Just two starters, Jack Sikma and Gus Williams, are still living. They were joined by Coach Lenny Wilkens and reserves Fred Brown, Paul Silas, Tom LaGarde, Dennis Awtrey, Dick Snyder and Wally Walker. The team was aslo honored during the 84th annual MTRWestern Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards on Feb. 7.