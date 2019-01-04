Police: Nail salon worker killed by customer over $35 manicure

By Associated Press

Annie Nhu Nguyen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police searched on Jan. 1 for a woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon worker after failing to pay for a $35 manicure.



Police were trying to identify the woman and were investigating the crime as a murder, Officer Larry Hadfield said. The woman got a manicure on Dec. 29 at a salon about a mile and a half from the Las Vegas Strip, but her credit card was declined when she went to pay.



The woman went to her car, telling salon workers she would come back to pay another way but then tried to drive away, according to police Lt. Ray Spencer.



The manicurist, 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California, ran in front of the car to try to stop the woman from driving off but was hit by the vehicle, police said. The woman drove away, and Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where she died.



The suspect was in a rental car that had been stolen three weeks ago, Spencer said. The car was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.



Investigators don’t believe the person who rented the car was connected to the crime and were reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the woman.



The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Nguyen’s cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries.



A GoFundMe page for Nguyen, which said she was the mother to three daughters, had raised more than $10,000 by Jan. 1.