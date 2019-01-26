New Torii will rise over Seward Park in the spring

After nearly eight years of planning, volunteer work, community outreach, and fundraising, a Japanese torii will once again tower over Seward Park visitors in the spring of 2019.

When complete, the $350,000 torii will include upright columns made of basalt from the Pullman area and cross pieces made of red cedar from British Columbia.

The Seward Park torii committee hope the new torii will serve as an important symbol of Seattle’s Nikkei community, a celebration of all immigrants and cultures, and the importance of building friendships.