Minnesota’s first Asian Pacific Caucus

From left: Samantha Vang, Fue Lee, Tou Xiong, Kaohly Vang Her, and Jay Xiong announcing the formation of the Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus.

A group of new State Representatives-elect announced on Dec. 18 that they are forming the Minnesota Asian Pacific (MAP) Caucus during Minnesota’s 91st legislative session.



The number of Asian Americans serving in the state Senate and House tripled from two to six members — it was one of the most significant outcomes of the 2018 midterm elections in the Midwest.



Asian Pacific Minnesotans make up about 5 percent of the overall Minnesota population, but only about 3 percent of its legislative body.