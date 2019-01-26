Northwest Asian Weekly

Mercer Islander wins NASA contest

Six-year-old Sydney Cui of Mercer Island recently won NASA’s Commercial Crew Program 2019 Children’s Artwork Calendar contest.

Sydney is one of the 12 international winners, and her artwork has been chosen for December 2019.

The calendar features unique and original artwork submitted by children from all over the world. The selected masterpieces represent a different space-related theme for each month. Furthermore, the calendar will be transmitted to astronauts aboard the space station.

