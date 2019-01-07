KWA employees get raise

1,200 current employees of Korean Women’s Association (KWA) are getting a raise. At the December board meeting, the proposal to increase KWA’s starting wage to $15 per hour received a unanimous vote of approval.



“As an organization designed to help people find ways out of poverty, it was impossible to justify paying some of our staff wages that kept them in poverty,” said KWA Board Chair Grace (Myung Sook) Kim.



Employees will see the raise implemented in their first paycheck of 2019. They include in-home caregivers, as well as staff in other programs including domestic violence, immigration, nutrition, and health navigation.