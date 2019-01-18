Japanese American nonprofit offers scholarships totaling $20,000

SEATTLE – The Japanese American Citizens League, Seattle Chapter (Seattle JACL) is offering a total of $20,000 in scholarships for six incoming and/or current college students. Interested candidates may apply at seattlejacl.org/scholarships until March 1.

Here are the scholarships available:

Aki Kurose Memorial Scholarship – $3,000

The Minoru Tamesa and Bunshiro Tazuma Scholarships – $3,000 each

The Cherry and Mas Kinoshita Scholarship – $3,000

The Elaine Reiko Akagi Scholarship – $3,000

Dr. Susumu Shimokon Memorial Scholarship – $5,000

Face-to-face interviews will be held on March 30, and successful candidates will receive their award at a luncheon on May 4.

“In addition to honoring the legacy of our ancestors and other Asian Pacific American pioneers, JACL aims to continually support the next generation of leaders in all areas,” said Seattle Chapter President Sarah Baker.

“Investing in young people is critical for a future that can sustain social justice for Asian Americans, and for all people.”