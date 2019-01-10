Harrell won’t seek reelection

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Bruce Harrell

Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell announced on Jan. 8 that he won’t seek reelection when his term expires at the end of 2019.



Harrell was first elected to City Council in 2007, and will have served three total terms when he steps down this year.

He also served as acting mayor in September 2017, after then-mayor Ed Murray stepped down amid allegations of sexual abuse.



“I have been honored to serve the people of Seattle and thank the many community partners, city employees, organizations, family and friends who began this journey with me in 2007, and have worked with me to make our city better,” Harrell said in a news release.



On Jan. 7, community organizer Tammy Morales announced she would be going after Harrell’s seat. She also ran against Harrell in 2015, losing by only 344 votes.