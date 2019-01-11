Free waterfront shuttle extended hours

By Staff

With the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s permanent closure, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced earlier this month that the Free Waterfront Shuttle, which offers two routes linking the downtown core, Pioneer Square Seattle and Seattle’s historic waterfront — will expand to better serve morning commuters.



The north-south loop will begin operations at 6 a.m. on weekdays. Hours still start at 10 a.m. on weekends (and every day for the east loop).



Nora Chan (2nd from right) sent this message, “Our great appreciation to Downtown Seattle Association, WSDOT, Commute Seattle and waterfront stakeholders for our brand new connection from Chinatown to the water front!”

Three lines intersect near the Aquarium. The north-south loop connects Chinatown-International District, Link Station, King Street Station, Ferry Terminal, and Seattle Center to different locations along the waterfront.



The free shuttle service began last summer — brought to you by the WSDOT-funded DowntownSeattleParking.com and managed by Commute Seattle and the Downtown Seattle Association. It is part of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Parking Mitigation Program, designed to compensate for navigation difficulties during waterfront construction, State Route 99 tunnel construction, and viaduct demolition.



For more information, route maps and real-time arrivals visit downtownseattleparking.com/shuttle.

