Community Calendar: January 31 – February 13, 2019

JANUARY
31
Pig Out with CSA: Lunar New Year Fundraiser
Red Square at UW
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FEBRUARY
FEB 1
Crazy Rich Semiformal hosted by Taiwanese Student Association at UW
Fremont Foundry Events,
154 N. 35th St., Seattle
7-11 p.m.
Chinese New Year Celebration
Peony Kitchen,
10317 Main St., Bellevue
7 p.m.
FEB 2
Keiro Northwest’s 3rd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington
$175/ticket
nikkeiconcerns.ejoinme.org
Hong Kong Association Lunar New Year Celebration
Seattle Sheraton
$280/ticket
Seattle Art Museum Lunar New Year Festival
Seattle Art Museum, Seattle
Brotman Forum
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free
tickets.seattleartmuseum.org
Lunar New Year
The Shops at the Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue
2-4 p.m.
Lunar New Year in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
Wing Luke Museum
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free for kids and students (with ID)
wingluke.org/2019newyear
Dynasty Boogie hosted by Houdini Cazimi, Tracey Wong, and Katie J
714 S. King St., Seattle
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
FEB 2 & 3
Step Forward Grand Opening Celebration
New SR 99 Tunnel (Sixth Ave. North and Harrison St.)
11 a.m.
99stepforward.com
Japanese Genealogy Seminar
Seattle Public Library,
1000 4th Ave., Seattle
9 a.m.–4 p.m.
RSVP required
FEB 3
UWCSSA Lunar New Year Gala 2019
UW, Kane Hall,
4069 Spokane Lane
6:30-9:30 p.m.
4
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 12-5 p.m.
FEB 5
Year of the Pig Celebration
Tulalip Resort Casino,
10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip
8 p.m.
tulalipresort.com
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
FEB 5&7
Pig Out with CSA: Lunar New Year Fundraiser
Red Square at UW
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FEB 6
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
FEB 7-17
“140 lbs. — How beauty killed my mother” by Susan Lieu
Theatre Off Jackson,
409 7th Ave. S., Seattle
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets at goo.gl/Zggoym
FEB 7
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kin On’s Chinese New Year Mahjong Night
Kin On,
4416 S. Brandon St., Seattle
6:45-9 p.m.
Seminar “How to Manage a Real Estate Downturn”
Bellevue City Hall, Room 1E-108, 450 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue
7-9 p.m.
seattlechinesechamber.org
FIUTS CulturalFest International Expo
Husky Union Building, 4001 E. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 2019 CID Kickoff
Hing Hay Coworks,
409B Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
4-6 p.m.
FEB 8
Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office
412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lunar New Year Event At Muckleshoot Casino
Muckleshoot Casino
FEB 9
Lunar New Year Celebration
Bellevue Square
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
bellevuecollection.com/lunarnewyear
Lunar New Year Celebration, “Year of the Pig”
Hing Hay Park,
423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
52nd Annual Lunar New Year Gala
University of Washington, Kane Hall
5:30-9:30 p.m.
NWAW & SCP presents 10th Annual Lunar New Year Costume Contest
Two contests to enter: Pig Mask and Costume Contest
Northwest Asian Weekly office, 412 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle
11 a.m.
Contests for everyone.
No age limit.
Register online: nwasianweekly.com/events
206-223-5559
21st Annual Asia Pacific New Year
Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
AAJA Seattle Lunar New Year Banquet 2019
House of Hong Restaurant, 409 8th Ave. S., Seattle
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Chibi Chibi Con 2019
The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia
12 p.m.
FEB 13
Samuel Sinyangwe: Using Data to Advance Racial Justice
UW Graduate School Public Lectures,
4069 Spokane Lane, Seattle
7:30-8:30 p.m.
