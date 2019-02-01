Community Calendar: January 31 – February 13, 2019

JANUARY

31

Pig Out with CSA: Lunar New Year Fundraiser

Red Square at UW

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

FEBRUARY

FEB 1

Crazy Rich Semiformal hosted by Taiwanese Student Association at UW

Fremont Foundry Events,

154 N. 35th St., Seattle

7-11 p.m.

Chinese New Year Celebration

Peony Kitchen,

10317 Main St., Bellevue

7 p.m.

FEB 2

Keiro Northwest’s 3rd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington

$175/ticket

nikkeiconcerns.ejoinme.org

Hong Kong Association Lunar New Year Celebration

Seattle Sheraton

$280/ticket

Seattle Art Museum Lunar New Year Festival

Seattle Art Museum, Seattle

Brotman Forum

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Free

tickets.seattleartmuseum.org

Lunar New Year

The Shops at the Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue

2-4 p.m.

Lunar New Year in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Wing Luke Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free for kids and students (with ID)

wingluke.org/2019newyear

Dynasty Boogie hosted by Houdini Cazimi, Tracey Wong, and Katie J

714 S. King St., Seattle

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

FEB 2 & 3

Step Forward Grand Opening Celebration

New SR 99 Tunnel (Sixth Ave. North and Harrison St.)

11 a.m.

99stepforward.com

Japanese Genealogy Seminar

Seattle Public Library,

1000 4th Ave., Seattle

9 a.m.–4 p.m.

RSVP required

FEB 3

UWCSSA Lunar New Year Gala 2019

UW, Kane Hall,

4069 Spokane Lane

6:30-9:30 p.m.

4

Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office

412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 12-5 p.m.

FEB 5

Year of the Pig Celebration

Tulalip Resort Casino,

10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip

8 p.m.

tulalipresort.com

Golden Pig at Northwest Asian Weekly’s Office

412 Maynard Ave S., Seattle 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FEB 5&7

