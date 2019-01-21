Chamber Music Northwest’s new artistic directors

Chamber Music Northwest announced that it has selected Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim as its next artistic directors. A husband and wife team, both are internationally-renowned performers—Chien a pianist, Kim a violinist—and experienced music presenters.

David Shifrin, Chamber Music Northwest’s artistic director for nearly 40 seasons, is stepping down after the 2020 Summer Festival.

Shifrin said, “I brought Gloria to Chamber Music Northwest as a Protégé Project artist and Soovin to the Chamber Music Society Two program at Lincoln Center. Gloria and Soovin have become an amazing force in service of the future of chamber music. I am confident they will bring the greatest music and finest musicians to Portland for years to come.”

Chien began playing the piano at age 5 in her native Taiwan. She made her orchestral solo debut at the age of 16 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. A Korean American, Kim’s international concert career was launched after winning first prize at the Paganini International Competition when he was 20 years old.