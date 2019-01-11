Blue C Sushi closes all locations

By Staff

Eater magazine reports that Seattle-based sushi chain Blue C Sushi laid off all its staff in an email sent over the weekend, announcing the closure of all locations.



In the email, Madison Holdings, Inc., the company that owns Blue C, cited, “unexpected financial and other circumstances.”



An email from a Blue C employee to Eater said that the termination email was sent at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, almost two hours after the restaurants closed. The employee said that not even the manager on duty knew.



It’s unclear how many employees are affected by the sudden shutter, but it’s likely in the hundreds — on LinkedIn, Madison Holdings is listed as having between 200 and 500 employees.