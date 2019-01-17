Predictions and advice for the week of January 19 – 25, 2019

Rat — Starting off on the right note is crucial in building a new relationship. If done well, the rest should follow smoothly.

Ox — Stand back and observe before jumping in. In doing so, you will sidestep some of the pitfalls that others were unable to avoid.

Tiger — Is someone asking you to take on more than you think is reasonable? It is up to you to push back if necessary.

Rabbit — Rather than assuming an all or nothing approach, a willingness to compromise should yield much better results.

Dragon — You play the game as well as anyone you know, but a worthy opponent may test your skills and resolve.

Snake — Although the scenario hasn’t played out quite the way that you had expected, your solid preparations should stand you in good stead.

Horse — Are you finding it difficult to pick the best one? If most of the factors are about equal, choose the one that has that extra spark.

Goat — As one chapter ends, another has already begun. Rather than spending too much time looking backward, focus your energy on what is in front of you.

Monkey — Despite the swirl of activity and commotion around you, maintaining your calm should allow you to rise above it all.

Rooster — Stop asking yourself what you would do if you fail. Instead, dare to ask yourself what you would do if you knew you would succeed.

Dog — Have you thought about your next move? Whatever direction you go, do so with intention and purpose.

Pig — You are a strong advocate for what you believe in. Once you combine your thoughtfulness with passion, there is no stopping you.