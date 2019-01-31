Astrological Predictions for 2019: Year of the Pig

By Sun Lee Chang

What do Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elton John, and Julie Andrews have in common? They were all born in the Year of the Pig! Set to begin on Feb. 5, 2019, and ending on Jan. 24, 2020, the Year of the Earth Pig couldn’t come soon enough. The Pig is in the 12th position of the Chinese Zodiac of 12 animals, which comes after the Year of the Dog. Of the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water associated with the Zodiac animals, the coming lunar year will be the Year of the Earth Pig. Though ample opportunities for adventures are offered, the Earth Pig would do well not to stay away from home base for too long in the coming year.

With an intense love for learning and equal share of curiosity, the Pig may stumble upon uncomfortable truths at times. That said, they are brave enough to be honest with themselves and others about what they find — whether it brings them admiration or scorn.

Those born in the Year of the Pig are careful, but that does not stop them from indulging in what they enjoy, just not overly so. If you are lucky enough to call one who was born in the Year of the Pig a friend, then they will be a loyal and lasting ally.

Traditionally a sign of fortune and wealth, here is what is ahead in the areas of work and love in the upcoming Year of the Earth Pig.

Rat

Though you typically prefer to keep a low profile, that isn’t always possible. Your position dictates that you must take the lead once in a while.

Work: It’s not about working harder for a better result. A bit of advance planning should actually allow you to get more done with less effort.

Love: Don’t worry about scoring points for originality. A good idea can be borrowed and even improved upon for the benefit of your relationship.

Ox

You thrive under pressure, but too much of it can be overwhelming. Just because someone asks does not mean you should take it on.



Work: Success has been a long, steady road for you. While shortcuts seem tempting, avoid the ones that seem too good to be true.

Love: The question is not whether you can do it yourself, but what you can do together that is important.

Tiger

An unexpected windfall should not be an excuse to deviate from your original budget. Sticking to it should allow for greater flexibility later on.

Work: While you do have an eye for the finer details, letting yourself spend too much time on them could cause an unintended delay in completing your project.

Love: Put your competitive streak on hold when it comes to matters of love. Remember that you are looking for a partner, not a rival.

Rabbit

You are about to enter a new phase of understanding. How far you go depends largely on how open you are to additional study and application.

Work: To the extent that you are able to dictate the terms, don’t be afraid to speak up for what you want.

Love: The stubborn streak that runs through you needs to be tamed in order to allow for a compromise that works for both sides.

Dragon

Your patience has been thoroughly tested lately, but there is something to be gained if you are able to stick it out.

Work: If you have to choose between being liked or respected, the latter should serve your purposes better.

Love: A little thoughtfulness should go a long way. Don’t underestimate the value of a caring gesture.

Snake

A quieter year than usual with no major hiccups, this will be one where you continue to work toward a long-held goal.

Work: The actual cost of pursuing your ambition can be higher than you realize. At some point, you must decide whether your job is a means to an end or something more.

Love: Mistakes have been made on both sides, but hiding it just compounds the problem. A fresh start will require everyone to lay their cards on the table.

Horse

Does it seem as though you have come full circle? You are back at a starting point of sorts, though this time around, you have the benefit of hindsight.

Work: Adept at breaking down even the most complex problems into manageable pieces, you will be able to tackle your next challenge in short order.

Love: Although the romantic in you likes the idea of love at first sight, don’t rule out the possibility of being friends first.

Goat

Your ability to think outside the box will come in handy this year, as an out of the ordinary situation will require a creative solution.

Work: In the name of fairness, there is no doubt that you are going to play by the rules to gain the win that you are seeking.

Love: If you have started to keep score, stop and figure out why. Banish pettiness in favor of generosity.

Monkey

It’s all about efficiency for you this year. That is, making the most of what you have and not wasting it.

Work: Where your attention has been spread thin before, focusing in on a few key areas should allow you to see a marked improvement.

Love: While your differences could initially be quite intriguing, you should still share enough similarities to be compatible.

Rooster

Pursuing your passion is going to take some sacrifice, but the satisfaction of being true to yourself will be well worth it.

Work: A labor of love is a reward unto itself. If you receive anything additional, it is simply icing on the cake.

Love: As you make the journey together, a shared discovery could bring you much closer together.

Dog

Once you realize that you have the power to change yourself, the rest just becomes background noise.

Work: While your practical side often gets priority, you should carve out space for your artistic side to show through as well.

Love: Seek to be in the company of those who want your opinion, rather than just supporting their own.

Pig

Your sound judgment has allowed you to carve out a rather successful niche for yourself. This is not a year where you should stray from your strengths.

Work: Sensing a change of the guard, you are ready to take advantage of the approaching shift. Use your knowledge of the past to help guide you going forward.

Love: Just as you are looking for certain virtues in another, so too are they in you. Emulate the qualities that you believe are attractive.

