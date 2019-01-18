Asian Pacific American Legislative Day

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Diane Narasaki (center) (Photo courtesy of Sam Le/Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs)

With the midterm elections behind us, civic engagement groups are looking forward to the upcoming 2019 legislative session for our state.



Each year, Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities convene in Olympia to voice their concerns to state lawmakers for Asian Pacific American (APA) Legislative Day.



This year, the event will be held on Jan. 23 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Yakima, and Spokane counties and South Puget Sound and Southwest Washington organize APA Legislative Day.



It will include cultural entertainment, an appearance and statement by Gov. Jay Inslee, meetings of constituents with their legislators, and the APIC leadership delegation meeting with the governor and legislative leadership.