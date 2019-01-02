2 killed in Brooklyn restaurant hammer attack

NEW YORK — Police say a man walked into a Brooklyn restaurant and struck three men in the head with a hammer.



It happened at the Seaport Buffet in Sheepshead Bay just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 16.



Police say the victims worked at the restaurant. 34-year-old Fufai Pun was pronounced dead at the hospital. The restaurant owner, 60-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, died on Jan. 18, and 50-year-old Tsz Mat Pun remains in critical condition.



Investigators said 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich, who has no known connection to the victims or the restaurant, entered the restaurant and bashed the owner on the head.



Next Martunovich barged into the kitchen and clubbed the other two employees before dropping his weapon and dashing out into the street.



Martunovich was arrested about two blocks away from the crime scene.

Police have charged him with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.



Sources said Martunovich, who reportedly emigrated from Estonia as a teenager, was inspired to kill Chinese men after watching a movie which showed Chinese women being mistreated by Chinese men.