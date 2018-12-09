World leaders praise former President George H.W. Bush

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.



The World War II hero, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died on the night of Nov. 30 at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath.



He became the patriarch of one of the nation’s most prominent political families. In addition to George W. becoming president, another son, Jeb, was elected Florida governor in 1998 and made an unsuccessful run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Reaction from world leaders



“He was in fact the first American President that I was privileged to meet. I recall being deeply touched by your father’s concern for the Tibetan people and the situation in Tibet. It is truly admirable to have lived over 94 years. While nothing can replace the loss of a father, we can rejoice in the fact that his was a meaningful life, dedicated to public service. I commend your parents for encouraging their children, including you my dear friend, to devote yourselves to the service of others.’’

— Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama

“Former President George H. W. Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.’’

— Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via Twitter

“President George H.W. Bush accomplished historic, great achievements by contributing to peace and stability of the international community.’’

— Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

“He will be long remembered in the hearts of our people for his dedication to world peace and safety while leading the efforts that brought an end to the Cold War and reconciliation between the East and West, and also for his strong efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and develop the alliance between South Korea and the United States.’’

— South Korean President Moon Jae-in, via Twitter