Washington State Ms. Asia

Neha Krishna

Neha Krishna of Bellevue won the Washington State Ms. Asia pageant held on Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

Born in India, Krishna, 36, now works as a Google recruiter, and previously worked at Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.

Krishna said she is passionate about inclusive education policies, and working on better mental health programs. “I believe that a country is as great as its people, and for a strong nation, you need solid education and health programs. My goal would be to support these initiatives at the state and national level.”

Krishna also wants to act as a cultural ambassador for the Asian community. She will compete in the Ms. Asia America contest in 2019.

