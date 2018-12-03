Neha Krishna of Bellevue won the Washington State Ms. Asia pageant held on Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington.

Born in India, Krishna, 36, now works as a Google recruiter, and previously worked at Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.

Krishna said she is passionate about inclusive education policies, and working on better mental health programs. “I believe that a country is as great as its people, and for a strong nation, you need solid education and health programs. My goal would be to support these initiatives at the state and national level.”

Krishna also wants to act as a cultural ambassador for the Asian community. She will compete in the Ms. Asia America contest in 2019.